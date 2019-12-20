Development to help revitalize south Lansing has launched

A plan to help revitalize south Lansing is in motion.

A statement sent to News 10 revealed that the plan included a medical facility, a one-story community building with a cafe and retail and residential space.

Ferguson Development Team and community partners have gotten the property for the plan from the former elementary school of Malcolm X from the Landbank, according to the statement.

"This project will utilize a prominent location in Southwest Lansing with a rich history and a proud background of strong community involvement. It will stimulate the surrounding community and improve the quality of life and help to build a strong local economy," Joel Ferguson said.

The property is located at the corner of Pleasant Grove and Holmes in southwest Lansing.

"“I am very excited about this proposal, which will be transformational for Southwest Lansing. This will provide much needed medical care where services are currently lacking and it will create a new building and facility on a crucial corridor in Southwest Lansing. I am excited to see this progress and to have it open for the residents in southwest Lansing,” Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said.

