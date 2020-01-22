Detroit's Atwater Brewery makes deal with Molson Coors

Detroit's largest brewery is being acquired by an international beer giant. Atwater Brewery says it's struck a deal with Tenth and Blake Beer, the craft beer arm of Molson Coors Beverage.

Atwater produced more than 23,000 barrels in 2019 and is known for a wheat ale named Dirty Blonde as well as Vanilla Java Porter.

Atwater owner Mark Rieth and his team will continue to run daily operations.

It's the second major Michigan beer deal in recent months. In August, the state's largest brewer, Founders Brewing of Grand Rapids, said Mahou San Miguel Group was taking a 90% stake.

