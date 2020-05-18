Detroit wins court dispute with law firm over taxing revenue

The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Detroit in a dispute with a major law firm over taxes on services performed for clients outside the city.

Detroit had argued that the Honigman firm should have included revenue for all services performed within the city, even if a client was in another community.

The Supreme Court reversed a decision by the state appeals court and sent the case back to the Michigan Tax Tribunal for more work.

Honigman specializes in representing businesses. It is based in Detroit but has offices around Michigan and in Chicago.

