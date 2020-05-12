Detroit teacher charged in death of student in school pool

A swimming teacher has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of a Detroit teenager who was at the bottom of a school pool. The prosecutor's office says Kareem Sigler was away from the pool and in another room when 15-year-old De’Sean Blanding was in distress during a class. Sigler and others pulled Blanding out of the Mumford High School pool, but the teen didn’t survive. The incident occurred on Feb. 24. Sigler is accused of gross negligence. Prosecutor Kym Worthy says the death could have been prevented with proper supervision.

