Detroit removes bust of Christopher Columbus from downtown

The city of Detroit has removed a bust of explorer Christopher Columbus from a downtown spot after 110 years.

Mayor Mike Duggan told reporters Monday that the bust has been placed in storage until its future could be determined. The move comes as cities the world over protect or remove statues and public monuments that celebrate people linked to the subjugation of minorities.

The Detroit Columbus bust was a gift from the readers of an Italian newspaper in honor of the 400th anniversary of Columbus’ death.

By the 1990s, a new generation of Native American activists blamed Columbus for launching centuries of indigenous genocide.

