Detroit police crack down on illegal weed sales, purchases

A spike in violent crime has prompted police in Detroit to crack down on the illegal sale and purchase of marijuana.

The police department says Tuesday that targeted enforcement is focusing on people possessing firearms illegally and has resulted in 19 felony arrests since Wednesday.

Eleven firearms were seized. Officers also recovered eight grams of suspected cocaine, six grams of suspected methamphetamine, 132 suspected pills and 150 grams of suspected marijuana.

Another 36 zip-lock bags of suspected marijuana also were seized. Marijuana is legal under Michigan law, but small recreational sales aren't legal yet in Detroit.

Detroit's City Council has banned recreational sales through Friday.

