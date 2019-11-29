Detroit officer on desk duty for using racial slur

A Detroit police officer is on desk duty after allegedly using a racial slur.

This incident was reported last Monday.

One of the department's leaders says the slurs were overheard during a Facetime call between two African-American officers, and one white officer.

All three were on duty at the time.

The white officer reportedly used the racial slur multiple times.

The department says right now everyone is cooperating with the investigation.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.