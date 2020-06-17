Detroit mayor talks about city's COVID response

On the same day Gov. Gretchen Whitmer discussed the state’s coronavirus mitigation efforts, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan held a press conference to talked about his city’s own virus response.

Duggan said in the Wednesday event that the state government’s response was instrumental in bringing down the rate of COVID-19 transmissions in Michigan.

The mayor pointed to the map released by Covid Act Now, an organization tracking the nation’s response to the pandemic, noting that Michigan and New York are the only states on track to contain their outbreaks.

“You look at this map, and you look at the grief that Governor Whitmer took with those protests in Lansing, and you can see that what she did for this state was remarkable ,” Duggan said. “Michigan is a national leader in containing this.”

Duggan said it’s clear that African American areas have been hit hardest by the pandemic, and Detroit’s efforts to drive down its own cases helped the state.

The mayor also talked about places for Detroit residents to get tested, financial and legal resources for tenants unable to pay rent, food insecurity help and the city’s Juneteenth events.

You can watch the press conference here:

