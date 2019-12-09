Detroit man wrongly convicted, freed 32 years later

A Michigan man who was wrongfully convicted of murder, is now out of prison after 32 years.

"From the grace of God, he kept me from losing my mind." Viola Burton said.

Viola Burton said goodbye to her son when he was 19-years-old. It was 1987 and Danny Burton was convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

"I knew in my heart that he couldn't kill nobody." Viola Burton said about her son.

After 32 years, Viola got to see her son walk out of prison, along side Claudia Whitman, who volunteers to investigate for the release of the innocent, and a team of lawyers,

Danny Burton is finally free.

"I'm really shocked, and happy to get out," Danny said. "If it wasn't for Claudia, my lawyer, and my lawyer's team, I don't think this day would have ever came true."

At a hearing Friday morning in a Wayne County courtroom, prosecutors with Kym Worthy's Conviction Integrity Unit went to a judge with Danny Burton's lawyers where his conviction was overturned. His lawyers had obtained a sworn affidavit from a prisoner naming the real killers.

"Some people were intimidated and maybe even coerced to say certain things. And "I think there were some young witnesses to be treated the way they were by the police," Attorney Madeline Sinkovich.

Claudia Whitman with the National Capital Crime Assistance Network, said she's excited for Danny's mom and family, and of course, him.

Danny said that right now what he's looking forward to is celebrating his new found freedom with some McDonald's.

Danny's family aren't the only people excited for him, members of the community also rallied to show him support. The owner of the Suit Depot in Oak Park gifted Danny some new clothes. Some new clothes for a new life, much of which Danny Burton said will be spent doing the same work that set him free.

"There's a lot of guys that's in here that's innocent also," Danny said. "A lot can't read or write or seek assistance and I'm hoping I can go out and contribute some of my time to help Claudia and my attorney and his staff to help other guys, wrongfully convicted in here to get out."

The prosecutor's office said it will not be re-trying the case.

Copyright 2019 CNN and WILX. All Rights reserved.