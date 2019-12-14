Detroit man charged in connection with killings of 2 men

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the fatal shootings of two men who authorities say were slain following an argument.

Wayne County prosecutors charged 44-year-old Sylvester Denard Gilmore on Friday with two counts each of first-degree murder and felony firearm.

Prosecutors say 69-year-old Anthony Foster and his 41-year-old nephew, Devon Gillard, both of Detroit, were fatally shot Thursday inside a home on Detroit’s west side.

Prosecutors allege that Gilmore had a verbal disagreement with both men and that he then shot them with a handgun.

