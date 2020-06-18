West Michigan man charged for deadly fire last winter

A west Michigan father faces charges four involuntary manslaughter charges from a house fire this past winter.

In early February a house burned down with a mom and three sons inside. Firefighters discovered the mother and three sons in the home after the house burned down. The mother and three sons then died from breathing in smoke.

Police then arrested 38-year-old Robert Scales and Scales was charged with gross negligence. The Kent County prosecutor says there wasn't enough evidence to charge scales with homicide.

Scales is expected to make a court appearance today or tomorrow.

