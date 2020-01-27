Detroit man arrested for sexually assaulting 3 MSU students

A Detroit man was arraigned over the weekend for an alleged armed robbery and sexual assault that took place at an East Lansing apartment complex on Friday, Jan. 24.

Lamont Rodgers, 24, was charged with six counts of criminal sexual assault in the first degree, three counts of armed robbery, one count of home invasion in the first degree, one count of assault with intent to do bodily harm, and six counts of a felony firearm.

Police said they were called to the 25 East apartment complex on Abbot Road, just south of Lake Lansing Road, around 6 a.m. Friday.

According to police, three women in the apartment said they were sexually assaulted by a man who had a gun.

Police say the man also stole various electronics from the apartment.

Zaria Phillips lives next door to the victims and said she heard loud crying from inside the apartment.

"I heard crying next door it was like very loud crying, so I peeked out and I heard them calling the police saying that someone was robbed so I went to check on them and one of the girls was bleeding from her head," said Phillips.

Rodgers was arraigned at the Lansing 54A District Court on Sunday, Jan. 26, and is being held without bail.

