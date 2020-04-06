Detroit convention center could see its first coronavirus patients

Officials say a field hospital at Detroit’s downtown convention center could get its first COVID-19 patients this week.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says Detroit-area hospitals are running “dangerously low” on personal protection equipment. She also reports an “incredible surge” in the number of unemployment claims.

Gov. Whitmer promises that people will get paid, despite computer woes and bureaucratic red tape.

The number of cases in the state rose to 15,700 and 617 deaths over the weekend.

