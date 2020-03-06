Detroit casinos expected to launch onsite sports betting March 11

The three Detroit casinos are expected to be authorized by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) for onsite sports betting beginning at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, according to a statement sent to News 10.

On Tuesday, March 10, the board said it plans to give final approval after presentations are given by the three casinos at 9:30 a.m. The statement said all preliminary requirements must be met in order for the betting to go live on March 11, according to the statement.

“With just 11 weeks to prepare, MGCB staff worked hard to make the launch of onsite sports betting at the Detroit casinos possible by March Madness,” said Richard S. Kalm, MGCB executive director. “The casinos and their suppliers helped us by their timely efforts to share information we needed to authorize the gaming. This new gaming opportunity has been highly anticipated, and we hope citizens will enjoy it and see benefits from additional revenue to both the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit.”

The board said provisional licenses were issued to suppliers who help the casinos with onsite sports betting by providing kiosks and information along with other services.

The board said it will not regulate onsite sports betting at Michigan's tribal casinos and they will announce their launch of onsite sports betting individually.

