Detroit-area mayor, others charged in fraud, bribery scheme

A suburban Detroit mayor and others have been charged with bribery and fraud involving hundreds of thousands of dollars as part of an ongoing public corruption investigation.

A 33-count indictment unsealed Thursday alleges Taylor Mayor Rick Sollars, the city's Community Development Manager Jeffrey Baum and real estate developer Shady Awad participated in a scheme that included awarding Awad's company tax-foreclosed properties.

Awad is accused of providing kickbacks that included cash and more than $40,000 worth of renovations to Sollars' primary and vacation homes.

Sollars has denied any wrongdoing. It wasn't immediately clear if Baum or Awad had attorneys.

