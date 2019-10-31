Detroit among worst for drivers

A new study is showing us where the nation's worst drivers are and unfortunately, some of them aren't too far from here.

The car insurance companies composite score-card says: Baton Rogue, Louisiana, Savannah, Georgia, Dallas, Texas, St. Louis, Missouri and Detroit are at the top of the list.

The study was based off the various things such as the amount of traffic-related deaths, likelihood of getting into a wreck and vehicle-theft rate in each city.

On the flip side, Brownsville, Texas had the best crash rating as drivers there experience a crash only about once every 15 years.

