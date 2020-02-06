Detroit airport kickback scheme leads to 10-year prison term

A Detroit-area airport employee convicted of fixing contracts and collecting more than $6 million in kickbacks has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison. It's far below the 25-year term sought by prosecutors.

James Warner was an infrastructure supervisor at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in suburban Detroit. He was charged with feeding inside information to certain contractors, inflating their invoices and demanding kickbacks if they got the work.

Prosecutors said Warner's sentence should be closer to the 28-year term being served by former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick. But a judge says their corruption cases are much different.

