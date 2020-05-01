Detroit Police show support to officer at Sparrow Hospital

Detroit Police Officers made the journey to Lansing to show support for their fellow officer.

Corporal Ethan Grant has been an inpatient at Sparrow Hospital as he fights COVID-19.

Friends tell News 10 Grant has been at Sparrow Hospital for several days and his condition is improving.

Detroit Police officers were joined by the Lansing Police Department, the Lansing Fire Department and other local agencies, who all gathered to show their support for Corporal Grant.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.