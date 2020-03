A member of the Detroit Police Department infected with COVID-19 has died, according to a report from WDIV-TV in Detroit.

On Monday, it was announced that 9 DPD officers had tested positive for the virus and 282 officers were in quarantine.

Chief James Craig is expected to discuss the death at a news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday. News 10 will stream the news conference on the WILX News 10 Facebook page and on wilx.com