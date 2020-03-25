UPDATE: Detroit Police Captain dies of complications from coronavirus; city develops drive-thru testing

A Detroit police captain has become the second member of the department to die of complications from the coronavirus.

Police Chief James Craig says the captain was in his 50s.

He was not believed to have any underlying health issues.

A civilian police employee died Monday. Meanwhile, Beaumont Health and Henry Ford Health System said they were caring for more than 700 patients in their 13 hospitals.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan held a press conference Wednesday about the city's response to the virus. Detroit has developed a drive-thru testing site after confirming more than 700 positive cases.

"Here is what's going to happen. Tomorrow, you will be able to call up and get an appointment. We will start drive-thru testing on Friday," Mayor Duggan said.

As of Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,295 cases of coronavirus with 43 deaths.

