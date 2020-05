Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will be holding a briefing Tuesday, providing an update to the city's response to COVID-19.

Mayor Duggan is expected to discuss a plan to roll out a new Honda vehicle that will be used to transport COVID-19 patients with a protective area for the driver.

The press conference is expected to be held at 2 p.m.

You can watch it on WILX.com and News 10's Facebook page.

