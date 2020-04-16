Detroit Mayor said social distancing is helping

Detroit, a hotspot for the coronavirus, is seeing a slow down in the number of cases, according to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan.

Mayor Duggan said he thinks a lot of people from Wednesday's protest were from parts of the state not hit nearly as hard by the virus.

He said in the city of Detroit, people are taking coronavirus prevention initiatives seriously and it is working.

"So, we are succeeding. Social distancing in Southeastern Michigan is working. We still have a high death rate and a lot of that is driven by nursing homes, but it's going the right direction," Mayor Duggan said.

The Detroit Mayor said hospitalization has dropped dramatically in the state and a majority of residents in the city are wearing masks in public.

During his press conference Thursday, the mayor was joined by Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Craig, who tested positive for the coronavirus, has made a full recovery.

