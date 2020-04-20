Detroit Mayor said testing available to those without prescriptions at State Fairgrounds

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan held a press conference Monday afternoon giving an update on the city's response to the coronavirus.

The mayor said beginning Monday, testing will available at the State Fairgrounds site to those who are not showing symptoms of coronavirus and don't have a prescription from a doctor, specifically essential workers.

Detroit city council members reiterated the importance of getting essential workers tested.

Officials said in order to get a test, you need to make an appointment. For more information on that process, watch the press conference below.

In addition, Mayor Duggan made an announcement to the over 2,000 workers who have been furloughed. He said he wants the workers to come back to work as soon as all of this has passed.

