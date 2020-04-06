Detroit mayor introduces new program in coronavirus pandemic

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced a new program Monday to help local restaurants and those who are working the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city will buy meals once a week for all hospital workers and emergency responders in the city.

The program comes as responders head back to work after rapid testing has increased across the city.

"The City of Detroit is in a far better position to handle it with police and firefighters coming back to work. With the ramped up testing on the fairgrounds, with the efforts we are doing with the homeless with the food distribution, 40,000 meals we are passing out at our rec centers," Mayor Duggan said.

