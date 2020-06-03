Detroit Mayor, industry leaders meet for justice

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and CEO's around the city of Detroit met Wednesday morning to take a stand against justice.

Protests have continued in the City of Detroit for the past several nights in response to the death of George Floyd.

Reverend Anthony kicked off the meeting with a message of unity, quoting a few words from Doctor Martin Luther King Junior.

Members of the automotive industry were at the meeting, discussing their plans to fight against racial injustice.

General Motors CEO Mary T. Barra said the company wants to be part of "meaningful, deliberate change." She said she wants to focus on inclusion for the company.

"We know we're not perfect, pretending to be is part of the problem," Barra said.

Bill Ford, executive chairman of the Ford Motor Company also spoke.

Ford said Ford Motor Company is committed to engaging with community members to take a stand against racism and injustice.

Several other CEO's took the floor to discuss their plans, condemn racist behaviors, saying "no more can be tolerated."

The meeting began around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

You can watch the full press conference here:

