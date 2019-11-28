Detroit Lions v. Chicago Bears Thanksgiving Day game

The Detroit Lions will be playing against the Chicago Bears at 12:30 on their home turf Ford Field.

The annual Thanksgiving football game is one of the most watched games of the seasons.

Average ticket prices are 15 percent higher for Thanksgiving games than participating teams’ other regular season games.

Tickets for the Lions game ranged from $60 to $287.

According to Ticketmaster, the official marketplace of the NFL, the Bills vs. Cowboys game is the highest average ticket price for Thanksgiving Day games vs. this season as a whole, currently at $345.

