Detroit Lions select Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah 3rd overall in 2020 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions grabbed the highest-rated cornerback in this year’s draft by taking All-American Jeff Okudah of Ohio State.

Okudah was the second Buckeye taken early, third overall and one spot behind edge rusher Chase Young to Washington. The top overall selection, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, previously played at Ohio State.

A smooth and physical presence on the corner, Okudah can handle all sorts of coverages. He became the 11th Ohio State cornerback taken in the first round since 1999. He figures to start in a division featuring opposing receivers Davante Adams and Adam Thielen.