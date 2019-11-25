Detroit sergeant suspended

A Detroit Police sergeant is suspended with pay in connection with last Wednesday's deadly shooting of a fellow police officer.

Officer Rasheen McClain was responding to a home invasion when a gunman opened fire on him and three other officers at a Detroit home.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said the sergeant suspended is accused of sitting in his car a block away when the call came in that an officer was down.

Chief Craig says the department has launched an internal investigation into the events that unfolded that night.

A vigil is planned Monday for officer Rasheen McClain at the department’s 12th precinct. Public viewings are set for Dec. 4 and 5 at Fisher Funeral Home and Cremation in Redford Township, followed by a Dec. 6 funeral at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

A 28-year-old man, who has been arrested, may be connected to several earlier shootings.

The suspect has not been charged in the shooting of the officers. He was shot in the arm by other officers as he fled.

Prosecutors say they are reviewing warrant requests.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.