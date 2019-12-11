Detours at I-96/69, businesses without power on W. Saginaw due to power line repairs

The Lansing Board of Water and Light said that it will begin repairing power lines in Delta Township on Wednesday.

North and southbound I-96/69 at Saginaw Highway will be intermittently closed throughout Wednesday until Thursday morning.

According to the BWL, while work is happening people traveling on I-96/69 will be directed off the freeway to Saginaw Hwy and rerouted directly back onto the entrance ramp.

All residences and businesses between the I-96/69 ramps and Broadbent Road will not have power during the repairs.

This also means that the traffic light at Marketplace Blvd. and W. Saginaw Hwy will not be working.

The BWL says to treat the traffic light as a four-way stop until repairs are finished Thursday morning.

