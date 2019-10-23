Details of domestic violence bill released

A group of state Democrats released details of new legislation they intended to read at Thursday's House session. The bill is aimed at supporting survivors of domestic violence.

State Sen. Sylvia Santana, Rep. Tenisha Yancey and Rep. Kara Hope, along with members of the state’s Progressive Women’s Caucus, read details about the new bill at the capitol building Wednesday morning.

The legislation would help support domestic violence survivors as they try to flee abusive relationships and rebuild their lives.

“Michigan can be a leader in the fight to hold abusers accountable and expand the rights and protections of survivors, and it starts with this legislation,” Santana said. “Domestic violence is a very serious issue that knows no bounds. It is imperative that we work together to create an environment in our state where survivors are given the protections, and resources, they deserve as they work to rebuild their lives.”

According to the nonprofit HAVEN, one in three Michigan families are impacted by domestic violence, and more than 100 domestic violence-related homicides occur in the state every year.

The bills include:

• Updating the Paid Medical Leave Act of 2019 to include stalking, in addition to domestic violence and sexual assault, as a protected classification for the use of paid sick leave.

• Ensuring an individual is not disqualified from receiving unemployment benefits for conduct stemming from domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking.

• Preventing landlords and realtors from discriminating against individuals based on domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking.

• Requiring eviction protection for survivors of domestic violence.

• Extending privacy rights to adult victims, not just minors.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

