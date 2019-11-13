Despite snow, leaf collection continues in East Lansing

Despite the blanket of snow covering the ground, below autumn leaves still need to be collected and cleaned up.

The East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW) will be collecting leaves on the City's west side this week as scheduled, and they have extended that collection a fourth week.

Leaf collection in East Lansing will continue until Nov. 25.

The west side is from Coolidge and West roads to Abbot Road.

If people want their leaves collected by the city they will need to rake them to the by 7 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 to ensure collection.

According to the DPW, officials will be evaluating the snow melt and leaf drop conditions over the next week before making any decisions regarding an extension on the City's east side.

The final scheduled week of collection on the City's east side is the week of Nov. 18.

The east side includes the east City limits at Park Lake Road to Abbot Road.

