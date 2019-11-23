Deputy rescues driver from flaming car

An Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Delta Patrol officer saved a driver from a flaming car.

On Saturday, at approximately 2:45 p.m. deputies from the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office Delta Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the 7400 Blk of Mt. Hope Hwy at the new township park.

When the first deputy arrived he could see flames coming from the vehicle.

A witness on scene told the deputy that there was possibly a subject in the vehicle.

The Deputy used his fire extinguisher to attempt to put out the fire.

He was then able to determine there was one subject in the driver’s seat.

There were flames in the front passenger compartment.

The Deputy was able to get the driver’s side door open and pull the victim to safety.

Both the victim and Deputy were taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.