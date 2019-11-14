Deputies: 2 hospitalized in crash in Ionia County

The Ionia County Sheriff's Office says a medical condition might have caused a man to crash into a tree Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to the crash near Bluewater Highway and Lucky Lane in Easton Township just before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 13.

Deputies say the 47-year-old man was driving east on Bluewater Highway when a medical condition caused the man's car to go off the road and crash into a tree.

The man a 15-year-old passenger were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, deputies said.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

