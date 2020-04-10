Dept. of Labor implements new online tools for filing for unemployment online

The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity has implemented new online tools to help users report and resolve technical issues, according to a statement sent to News 10.

“We’ve built online prompts and other resources into the systems to help unemployed workers resolve technical issues when trying to login to submit their claim,” said LEO Director Jeff Donofrio. “While we estimate that around 95 percent of claimants have accessed our systems without any problems, we do understand some individuals have had technical difficulties. These tools are developed to connect users to our tech team who will contact claimants directly to resolve issues such as incorrect passwords, locked accounts or errors with authentication codes.”

The state of Michigan said claimants who previously experienced technical problems that have not yet been resolved are encouraged to go back into the system to report the issues to the technical team so that the issue "will be expedited for resolution."

The state said the fastest and easiest way to file for unemployment is online. The state said the application process takes about 25 minutes and around 90 to 95% of claims are filed online.

Those who are experiencing issues will be able to submit their online technical support request to a member of the technical team, the state said.

Customers are encouraged to use off-peak times 8 p.m. – 8 a.m.

• Last names beginning with letters A-L: file claims on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays.

• Last names beginning with letters M-Z: file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.

• Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.

Customers who have access to a computer or mobile device are encouraged to only use the phone line for issues they are unable to complete online, the state said.

Call center filing schedule (866-500-0017)

• Last names beginning with letters A-L: call on Mondays and Wednesdays between 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Last names beginning with letters M-Z: call on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

• Fridays between 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Saturdays between 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. are open for anyone who could not file during their allotted days.

For more information, click here, call 877*999-6442 or email DIFSComplainst@michigan.gov.

