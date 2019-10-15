Department of Justice awards millions in funding to Michigan Public Safety

The Department of Justice has announced it will be awarding more than $122 million in support of public safety efforts in the state of Michigan on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

The release said the funds will help law enforcement agencies and community organizations in jurisdictions all over the state fight gun, gang, drug and sexual violence, as well as bring criminals to justice.

“The fight against crime is a never-ending one, and it is our front-line law enforcement officers who lead that fight, working around the clock to take criminals off the street while partnering with service providers to reduce and prevent crime, serve victims and at-risk youth, and combat domestic violence and sexual assault,” said Katharine T. Sullivan, Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General for the Office of Justice Programs. “Attorney General Barr is very pleased to make these resources available to the citizens of Michigan, who deserve to know that the Department of Justice is doing everything in its power to secure their communities, safeguard their schools and homes, and deliver justice on their behalf.”

The department said the awards include funds to hire and train law enforcement officers to support state, local and tribal law enforcement activities.

Funding will help agencies with things like purchasing body-worn cameras, investigate child exploitation cases, address domestic and sexual violence, improve criminal history records and run victim service programs, according to the department.

Funds will also be dedicated to helping jurisdictions prevent school violence, provide inmate reentry services, apply DNA technology to solving crimes and combat opioid and other drug abuse, according to the department.

“These awards are welcome news for our state, local and tribal law enforcement partners,” said Andrew Birge, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan. “Large and small departments alike throughout West Michigan face resource challenges. These awards will help them achieve their shared mission of securing the safety and well-being of our communities.”

According to the department, the awards were made by three grant-making components of the Department of Justice, the Office of Justice Programs, the office of Community Oriented Policing services and the office on Violence Against Women.

