Dems assure MI voters there's no issues here

Michigan's Democratic Party Chair held a roundtable discussion touching on what they're calling President Donald Trump's broken promises on health care, but with complete Iowa Caucus results still not in voters across the country are calling out the Democratic Party.

The Iowa Democratic Party said the problem with the delayed results was that the technology was causing a coding problem.

However, since the results are still in question, it's creating a mess for the Democratic Party.

"My friend Troy Price is the chair there. He's an amazing human. I feel for him right now," said Michigan Democratic Chair Lavora Barnes.

Barnes assured Michigan voters that they can trust their state's primary process.

"We have a team of voter protection professionals. It's a staff of four and a bunch of volunteers--hundreds of volunteers. All of who will be working to make sure that we know what's going on in all of those polling places and we respond quickly if there are any problems," Barnes said.

Michigan still uses paper ballots in counties where machines are in use. Barnes said it should be safe from a technical meltdown.

"I'm confident in our folks. Our clerks are great at what they do, our Secretary of State is great at what she does. We have new equipment all over the state. We're going to be fine," Barnes said.

Republicans like Michigan House Representative Ann Bollin, who is a former County Clerk, is echoing those sentiments.

"I'm confident that we have a high level of trust in the state of Michigan. We have a record of running fair elections. We have a lot of checks and balances in our Michigan elections. We have a lot of checks and balances in our Michigan election law currently. We just need to make sure that the local clerks are following those voters and are respectful of them and people need to bring their patience to the polls," said Bollin.

Democrats and Republicans agree Michigan's state primary system is the way to go.

"I think it speaks very positively about Michigan and the way we handle our primaries. I hope we continue with this and as long as I'm elected, I'll vote to continue what we do to stay away from that sort of mess of a process," said Michigan Representative Graham Filler.

Absentee ballot voting in Michigan is already underway. The state is expecting record numbers so Primary Day could be a long night of counting.

Barnes said she's not opposed to counting absentee ballots early before the polls close if the proper controls are in place.

Michigan's primary is just around the corner. Voters head to the polls next month on March 10.

