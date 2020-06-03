Demonstrators protest at the Capitol Building in Lansing

Demonstrators march the streets of Lansing to protest police brutality at the Capitol Building.

The demonstrators protest by laying down in the street, chant "I can't breathe," then move to another location.

As of right now protests are peaceful and there are no signs of any riots occurring.

