Demonstrators gather at the Capitol Building

Protesters gathered at the State Capitol Building Thursday night..

According to the demonstrators the protest began at 6 p.m. and the protesters are there for a number of different reasons.

According to their website one of the reasons they were at the Capitol was to demand a "proposal to amend the Michigan Constitution which, if adopted, would clarify the legal standard required in order for the government to deprive a person of life, liberty, or property."

We'll keep you updated as we learn more information.

This is a breaking news story, WILX News 10 is working to get more details on this story, and will update the story as more information becomes available,

Stay with News 10 and WILX.com as we follow this situation. Refresh your page to make sure you are seeing the most current information.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

