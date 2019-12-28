Democrat presidential candidate doesn't make Michigan's March ballot

Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick won't be on the ballot in Michigan's Democratic presidential primary.

A state elections board said Patrick's campaign didn't submit enough valid signatures by the December 13 deadline.

Friday, the board agreed with the recommendation of the Bureau of Elections.

Patrick joined the Democratic pack in mid-November, missing an opportunity to appear on the Michigan ballot without petition signatures by just a few days.

