Dementia gene linked to severe cases of covid-19

New research shows having a gene mutation linked to dementia, increases the risk of developing severe covid-19.

Previous studies have shown dementia patients are three times more likely to get a severe case of the virus.

And while part of that may be due to exposure in nursing homes, it seems genes may also play a role.

Scientists found people with the so-called dementia gene had double the risk of severe covid-19 than those without the mutation.

The study was led by researchers at University of Exeter (UK) and published in 'Journal of Gerontology: Medical Sciences.'

