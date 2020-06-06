Delta suspends flights to and from Flint, other airports

Delta Airlines is suspending service to and from 11 airports including Flint.

Delta says the cut cities make up about 5% of the domestic airports it serves.

It also says all of them will continue to be served by at least one other airline.

“As the world responds to the COVID-19 pandemic, Delta continues to face an unprecedented impact to our business, and suspending operations at these airports will reduce costs where customer demand is low,” said Sandy Gordon, Senior Vice President of Domestic Airport Operations. “We will move quickly to work with affected customers, whose patience we sincerely appreciate as we navigate this unprecedented time together.”

The other airports include:

Aspen, CO (ASE)

Bangor, ME (BGR)

Erie, PA (ERI)

Fort Smith, AR (FSM)

Lincoln, NE (LNK)

New Bern/Morehead/Beaufort, NC (EWN)

Peoria, IL (PIA)

Santa Barbara, CA (SBA)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, PA (AVP)

Williston, ND (XWA)

Copyright 2020 CNN and WILX. All rights reserved.