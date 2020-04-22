Delta loses $534 million in 1Q; much bigger losses looming

Delta Air Lines, the biggest and most profitable U.S. airline, is reporting a $534 million loss for the first quarter, a setback that will appear trivial when the full force of the pandemic is revealed in the current quarter.

Delta warned Wednesday that revenue during the April-through-June quarter, typically a period of harried travel, will plummet by 90% compared with last year, when there were no government travel restrictions and flights were full.

CEO Ed Bastian said, “These are truly unprecedented times for all of us.”

