Delta Township to discuss $15 min. wage at meeting

The Delta Township Board will discuss raising township employee minimum wage to $15 an hour at Monday nights meeting.

The board has been exploring the impact of raising minimum wage, and will be discussing whether or not its a viable option.

The township manager Brian Reed said in a letter that the raise would effect part-time township employees only, that includes part-time firefighters, lifeguards, seasonal workers, parks workers, engineering interns, and others.

This would add $42,000 to the general fund in the budget.

The meeting is Monday night at 6 p.m. in the Delta Administration Building, 7710 West Saginaw Highway.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

