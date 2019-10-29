Delta Township Fire Department gets new equipment

DELTA TOWNSHIP, MI (WILX) -- The Delta Township Fire Department has received new fire equipment.
The department got a new laryngoscope, which allows paramedics to use a video monitor to see into a person's airway when a tube is placed into the patient's windpipe.
Rescuers hope it could be the difference between life or death.
"What it affects, the time to get an airway into a patient much quicker then the traditional way," said Chief Greg Ginebaugh of the Delta Township Fire Department.
But just how important are these devices?
The chief said 78% of all emergency responses are medical.
The devices can be found in all Delta Township ambulances and certain fire engines.
