Delta Township Fire Department gets new equipment

The Delta Township Fire Department has received new fire equipment.

The department got a new laryngoscope, which allows paramedics to use a video monitor to see into a person's airway when a tube is placed into the patient's windpipe.

Rescuers hope it could be the difference between life or death.

"What it affects, the time to get an airway into a patient much quicker then the traditional way," said Chief Greg Ginebaugh of the Delta Township Fire Department.

But just how important are these devices?

The chief said 78% of all emergency responses are medical.

The devices can be found in all Delta Township ambulances and certain fire engines.

