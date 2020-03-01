Delta Township break-in at hydroponics store

Police in Eaton County is investigating a break-in at a hydroponics store this morning after a truck smashed into the front entrance.

Deputies from the Eaton County sheriff's office responded to a break-in around 3 am on the 5200 blocks of West Saginaw Highway in Delta Township.

Deputies arrived at the front entrance of H20 Hydroponics where a white pick up truck had smashed into the front entrance of the store. It was later discovered that the truck was stolen in Lansing.

Officials did not comment on who the truck belongs to.

After the crash, the suspect then proceeded to rob the store. The owner says he got away with two registers with small amounts of money inside, a pair of glasses, gloves, and other small items.

Despite the accident, the store opened at its normal time hours after the crash took place. Long-time customers say they were pretty surprised to hear someone would break into the shop.

"Odd choice of a place to kind of rob like that. They do good business here but .. it just seems like a lot of nonsense to go through. Hard-working people come here and rely on this place and yeah there are other grow stores you can go to but these guys are really personable and you don't crap on your community," Nick Stone, Customer said.

H20 Hydroponics was in the process of relocating before this break-in happened. The owner says the damage may be a blessing in disguise because it forced them to move to the new location more quickly.

For now, customers will use the side entrance to enter the store.

the owner says he does plans to stay open during the investigation.

Police do not have anyone in custody at the moment.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.