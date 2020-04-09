Delta River Drive to close for rehabilitation construction

The City of Lansing Public Service Department has announced that Delta River Drive will be closed for rehabilitation construction.

The department said Delta River Drive will be closed from Waverly Road to Grand River Avenue beginning on Monday, April 13.

The department said construction includes milling and resurfacing of the existing roadway, some sewer repairs and replacement, water main replacement, sidewalk ramp updates and spot curb replacements.

The construction project also includes striping the road to add bike lanes that will increase safety for non-motorized traffic, according to the department.

The department said all workers involved in the project are expected to follow CDC social distancing guidelines.

The public service department said the project is expected to be finished by mid-August.

The following detours have also been posted:

Eastbound Detour

• North on Waverly Road

• East on Grand River Avenue to Delta River Drive

Westbound Detour

• West on Grand River Avenue

• South on Waverly Road to Delta River Drive

For more information, contact the City of Lansing Public Service Department at (517) 483-4455.