Delta Dental Foundation creates $500K emergency fund for coronavirus assistance to clinics, nonprofits

The Delta Dental Foundation announced Monday the creation of a $500,000 COVID-19 emergency assistance fund to help safety-net dental clinics and nonprofits in Michigan, Indiana and Ohio.

The application-only fund from the nonprofit will address needs faced by both safety-net dental clinics and nonprofits in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana who work with vulnerable populations and provide health services or food assistance, according to a news release.

“There is an unprecedented level of need in our nonprofit community. We are aware that our health care providers are facing critical needs and the nonprofits who provide food assistance are struggling,” said Holli Seabury, Delta Dental Foundation executive director, in a release. “This fund is designed to help meet the greatest needs of our communities.”

Nonprofits who meet the funding criteria can apply here for grants up to $10,000.

The DDF will review and award grants based on need and funding criteria.

Along with funding, approved grantees will receive toothbrushes and educational materials detailing the importance of oral health in preventing COVID-19 and other illnesses as well as a listing of local dental emergency clinics taking patients.

"Safety-net dental clinics play a critical role in treating the underserved, uninsured and the Medicaid population, typically the demographic most likely to use the hospital emergency room if they have a dental emergency," the nonprofit said. "However, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic it is imperative that hospital emergency rooms not be overwhelmed with patients who could be treated elsewhere."

To access the online application and for more information about the foundation, visit deltadentalmi.com/ddf.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.