Delta Dental invests in treatment facility

Delta Dental announced a major investment in a new type of addiction treatment residential facility.

The hope is to address the ongoing epidemic in Michigan.

The company invested $150,000 in support of Andy's Place.

It's the first of several permanent supportive recovery housing projects planned in Michigan to address the opioid addiction crisis.

“The mission of Andy’s Place is extremely personal to me,” said Mike Hirst, who founded the nonprofit organization Andy’s Angels, the inspiration for Andy’s Place, after losing his son to an opioid overdose in 2010. “Programs like the one we are building here at Andy’s Place are the best chance to get our loved ones back on track so that hopefully one day other families will not have to experience the heartbreak that mine – and so many others – know all too well.”

"Everybody knows that we have a national opioid epidemic. This project will serve 50 households and so that will be a small dent in the issues, but it will at least be a beginning for us to address the issue locally," said Toby Berry, CEO of Community Action Agency.

The project in Jackson is scheduled to open mid-summer.

It will provide full apartments allowing families to stay together during the recovery process.

Andy's Place will also offer onsite supportive services including case management and recovery programs funded and managed by the Drug Court as well as recreational and life skills programs, according to a release sent to News 10.

