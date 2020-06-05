Delta Airlines to temporarily stop flying from Flint Bishop Airport

Delta Airlines will temporarily stop flying from Flint Bishop Airport, according to a news release from the airport.

The Department of Transportation approved Delta's request to suspend flights from the airport and the airline has their permission to suspend service to Flint for the duration of the CARES Act while still receiving government support, the airport said.

The Bishop Airport said their last day of flights will be July 7 with the suspension in Delta's service lasting until at least Sept. 30.

"The CARES Act would have guaranteed us that Delta, and all of our airlines, would have continued to fly from our airport until at least September 30th of this year. As you know, we chose not to contest Delta’s initial request for this exemption. During these incredibly difficult times, we understood that it was more important to be a good partner to Delta, and think of our airport and community’s long-term relationship with them, than it was to try to force them to fly from Flint. Delta is a fantastic airline and remains a fantastic partner. They did not delight in this decision.," the airport said in its news release.

Bishop Airport said passengers who have travel dates with Delta beyond July 7 can contact Delta Airlines directly at 1-800-221-1212 and they will get you re-accommodated.

