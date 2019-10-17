Delta airlines roll out new service program

If you're a Skymiles member with Delta, you might want to listen up.

The airline is launching a service that will allow some Skymiles passengers to board sooner and get faster access to overhead bin space.

The "Skymiles Select" program is available only to Skymiles members only.

For the price of $59 a year, you'll get the main cabin early boarding perk and a limited-edition bag tag.

The membership also comes with eight drink vouchers to use for the year.

The program started on Thursday.

